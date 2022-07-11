Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Price Tops $0.79

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market cap of $35.47 million and approximately $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00119213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00016401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00033360 BTC.

About Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access using one of the exchanges listed above.

