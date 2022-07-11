Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NGVT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 63,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NGVT opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.58.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.58 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

