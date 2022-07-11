Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Sold by Potomac Capital Management Inc.

Potomac Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Inseego worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Inseego by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 307,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Inseego by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 799,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Inseego by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Inseego by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:INSG opened at $2.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. Inseego Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $9.61.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Inseego in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Inseego Company Profile (Get Rating)
Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.
