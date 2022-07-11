Insider Buying: AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO) Insider Purchases 19,000 Shares of Stock

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Dawson acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 793 ($9.60) per share, with a total value of £150,670 ($182,453.38).
LON ASTO opened at GBX 795 ($9.63) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,015.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,289.99. AssetCo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 650 ($7.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,149 ($26.02). The company has a market cap of £114.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.
AssetCo Company Profile (Get Rating)
