Insider Buying: AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO) Insider Purchases 19,000 Shares of Stock

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Dawson acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 793 ($9.60) per share, with a total value of £150,670 ($182,453.38).

LON ASTO opened at GBX 795 ($9.63) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,015.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,289.99. AssetCo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 650 ($7.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,149 ($26.02). The company has a market cap of £114.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Get AssetCo alerts:

AssetCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Monmouth, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AssetCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.