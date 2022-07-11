Insider Selling: Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) CFO Sells 93,924 Shares of Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) CFO L Lynn Smull sold 93,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $237,627.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 724,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,053.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. Gevo, Inc. has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $8.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $502.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a current ratio of 18.69.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 7,625.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

