Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH cut its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,805 shares during the period. Insulet comprises about 1.7% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 45.5% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $235.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 373.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.68.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.67.

Insulet Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.