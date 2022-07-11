Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.8% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Intel by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after buying an additional 3,500,399 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.21.

INTC stock opened at $37.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $153.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.22. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $57.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

