Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Holdings Boosted by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 3,333.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.