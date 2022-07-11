Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stake Raised by Genworth Financial Inc

Genworth Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 25.3% of Genworth Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Genworth Financial Inc owned 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $29,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,604,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,185,000 after buying an additional 4,089,151 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,018,000 after purchasing an additional 715,382 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,625,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,256,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 327.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 450,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,229,000 after purchasing an additional 345,154 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPLV opened at $62.13 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $58.16 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.89.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.