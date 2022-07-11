Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 40,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,180,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 177,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $52,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $286.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.55 and a 200-day moving average of $323.21. The firm has a market cap of $294.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

