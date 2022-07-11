iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,821,000 after acquiring an additional 286,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,414,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,498,000 after purchasing an additional 81,502 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,833,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,759,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 494,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,828,000 after purchasing an additional 352,900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $47.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.25. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

