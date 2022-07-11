iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $44.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $58.56.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

