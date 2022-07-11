iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.
NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $44.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $58.56.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.