iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stake Lessened by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $103.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.12 and its 200-day moving average is $114.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $98.36 and a 1 year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.