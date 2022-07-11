Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $126.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.64% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JACK. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.93.
Shares of JACK opened at $59.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average of $81.39. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $111.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72.
In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 970 shares of company stock worth $60,126 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,580,000 after buying an additional 207,183 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,700,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,706,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,111,000 after buying an additional 292,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.
Jack in the Box Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
