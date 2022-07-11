Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $126.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JACK. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.93.

Shares of JACK opened at $59.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average of $81.39. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $111.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 970 shares of company stock worth $60,126 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,580,000 after buying an additional 207,183 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,700,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,706,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,111,000 after buying an additional 292,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

