Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acerinox in a research note issued on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Acerinox’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acerinox’s FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ANIOY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Acerinox from €13.30 ($13.85) to €13.50 ($14.06) in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Acerinox from €18.00 ($18.75) to €19.00 ($19.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Acerinox from €20.25 ($21.09) to €17.00 ($17.71) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Acerinox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Acerinox stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85. Acerinox has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $7.31.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

