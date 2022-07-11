Jefferies Financial Group Trims Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Target Price to $33.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

NYSE:BAC opened at $31.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $255.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.35.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

