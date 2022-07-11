Jefferies Financial Group Trims Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Target Price to C$1.25

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SMT. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.90.

Sierra Metals stock opened at C$1.02 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.99 and a 1-year high of C$3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$167.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.44.

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$72.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$83.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Metals will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

