Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,339 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 55,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 46,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR opened at $80.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.98.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.73.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.