Jet2 (LON:JET2) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,650 ($19.98) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.38) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,602.50 ($19.41).

LON JET2 opened at GBX 806.60 ($9.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Jet2 has a 1 year low of GBX 739.55 ($8.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,434.19 ($17.37). The company has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -4.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,054.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,165.54.

In other Jet2 news, insider Stephen Heapy bought 6,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 801 ($9.70) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.44 ($60,564.83).

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

