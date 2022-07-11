Jobchain (JOB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $89.00

Jobchain (JOB) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Jobchain has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $89.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jobchain Coin Profile

Jobchain is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,861,586,781 coins. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

