JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target to GBX 1,450

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,590 ($19.25) to GBX 1,450 ($17.56) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRU. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($18.77) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,665 ($20.16) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.38) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,685 ($20.40) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,678.64 ($20.33).

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,016.50 ($12.31) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £27.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,452.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 991.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,101.64. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 881 ($10.67) and a one year high of GBX 1,566 ($18.96).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

