Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI) vs. Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Head to Head Review

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) and Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Heritage-Crystal Clean has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaiser Group has a beta of -30.72, suggesting that its share price is 3,172% less volatile than the S&P 500.

61.1% of Heritage-Crystal Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Heritage-Crystal Clean shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Kaiser Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage-Crystal Clean and Kaiser Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage-Crystal Clean $515.33 million 1.29 $60.95 million $2.74 10.03 Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Heritage-Crystal Clean has higher revenue and earnings than Kaiser Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Heritage-Crystal Clean and Kaiser Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage-Crystal Clean 0 0 4 0 3.00 Kaiser Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus price target of $39.25, indicating a potential upside of 42.83%. Given Heritage-Crystal Clean’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Heritage-Crystal Clean is more favorable than Kaiser Group.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage-Crystal Clean and Kaiser Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage-Crystal Clean 11.76% 19.68% 12.64% Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Heritage-Crystal Clean beats Kaiser Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc., through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business. The Environmental Services segment offers parts cleaning, containerized waste management, wastewater vacuum, antifreeze recycling, and field services. The Oil Business segment engages in the collection of used oil, the sale of recycled fuel oil, and used oil filter removal and disposal activities, as well as the re-refining of used oil into lubricant base oil and other products. The company also collects and disposes wastewater. As of January 1, 2022, it operated through 91 branches serving approximately 95,000 customer locations. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois.

Kaiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaiser Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kaiser Aircraft Industries, Inc., provides aircraft maintenance and modification services for government, military, and commercial customers. It also manufactures and assemblies parts and kits. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

