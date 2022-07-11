Kava 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13.18 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Kava coin can currently be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00008549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $395.38 million and approximately $13.18 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00089808 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000569 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00016606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00249562 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00044541 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000240 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 229,903,909 coins and its circulating supply is 224,935,159 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

