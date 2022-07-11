Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,334 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,154,000. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,563,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,147,449 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,630,000 after purchasing an additional 177,333 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,000.

KMF opened at $7.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $9.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

