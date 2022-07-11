KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,535,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,875,000 after acquiring an additional 533,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after acquiring an additional 20,748 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 882,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,468,000 after acquiring an additional 104,578 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 505,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,607,000 after acquiring an additional 204,045 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

KBH stock opened at $30.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. KB Home has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

