Keel Point LLC Acquires 89 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $1,534,890,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 360.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,109 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,194,000 after acquiring an additional 949,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,906,299,000 after acquiring an additional 885,939 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Citigroup lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $155.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $143.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

