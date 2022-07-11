Keel Point LLC Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Keel Point LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $79.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

