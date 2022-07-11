Keel Point LLC Boosts Stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Elevance Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $484.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $487.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.54. The stock has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. Elevance Health Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.76.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

