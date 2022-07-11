Keel Point LLC Has $483,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Shares of CSCO opened at $43.39 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average is $52.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

