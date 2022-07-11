Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $29,114,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $7,325,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 714,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after buying an additional 369,137 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Greg Creed purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $484,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $29.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.19. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $38.22.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.55) EPS. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

