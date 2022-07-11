Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $2,886,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 31,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.77.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $2,645,331.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,727,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,181,686.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $447,265.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $990,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock opened at $323.29 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.43.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

