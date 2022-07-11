Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $5.43 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $96.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.44 and a 200-day moving average of $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

