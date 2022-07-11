Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,444 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.51% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $54.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.89. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $76.39.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.