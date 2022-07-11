Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,067 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 534,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after buying an additional 45,408 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,544,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 70,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,118 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP opened at $55.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.65. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.