Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 8,970 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $7,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,695,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 665.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,231 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,233,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,747,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 98,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 42,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $99.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.34. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

