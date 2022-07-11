Kevin J. Knopp Sells 1,000 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $22,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,136,444.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $20.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $653.89 million, a P/E ratio of -23.66 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 17.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $39.81.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 960.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 58,556 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

