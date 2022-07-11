Kevin J. Knopp Sells 1,000 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $22,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,136,444.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $20.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $653.89 million, a P/E ratio of -23.66 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 17.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $39.81.
908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About 908 Devices (Get Rating)
908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 908 Devices (MASS)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.