Key Financial Inc Acquires Shares of 395 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 395 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $501,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $221,348,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $108,404,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $65,721,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,452,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $277,050,000 after purchasing an additional 473,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $74.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day moving average of $91.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.05. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

