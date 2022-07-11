Key Financial Inc Grows Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Hershey by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $219.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $333.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.03. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $231.60.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $42,827,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,700.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 649,148 shares of company stock valued at $142,735,470 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

