Key Financial Inc Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Key Financial Inc cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 83.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after buying an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 235.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $2,291,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.4% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 116.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Redburn Partners downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $73.43 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.97 and its 200-day moving average is $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

