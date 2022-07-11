Key Financial Inc Sells 50 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Key Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $211,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 30.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 16.1% in the first quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 52.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $218.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.39. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $372.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.43.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.56.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

