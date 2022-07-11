Key Financial Inc Sells 87 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Key Financial Inc trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $161.38 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.62. The company has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.