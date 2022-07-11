Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 688.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.20 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.33.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.