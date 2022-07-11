Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €40.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($41.67) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KGX. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €81.00 ($84.38) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($69.79) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($91.67) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($67.71) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($65.63) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €43.04 ($44.83) on Friday. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($60.28) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($85.23). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €44.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €64.33.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

