Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,366 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 3.14% of Kirkland’s worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KIRK. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter worth $474,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 14,958 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 994.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 70,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 90,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 42,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KIRK. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Kirkland’s to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark cut their price objective on Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $27.22.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.37). Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 2.31%.

Kirkland’s Profile (Get Rating)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.