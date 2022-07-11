Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,890 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $15,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $103.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.32. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $10,295,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,234,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $115,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,207.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,976 shares of company stock valued at $52,940,859. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.53.

About Arista Networks (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.