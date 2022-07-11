Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Diageo were worth $17,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after acquiring an additional 306,394 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Diageo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,670,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,590,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Diageo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 430,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,702,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO opened at $171.76 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $166.24 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.34.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.13) to GBX 4,700 ($56.91) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,180.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

