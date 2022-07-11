Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,967,000 after purchasing an additional 146,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,311,000 after buying an additional 303,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,436,000 after buying an additional 325,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $558,176,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,533,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after buying an additional 43,532 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.73.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $80.67 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.98.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

