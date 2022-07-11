Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Lear were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Lear by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Lear by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 43.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lear by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $828,813.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,097 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,767.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $525,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,097 shares of company stock worth $2,011,928. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lear from $197.00 to $157.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.93.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $128.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $118.38 and a 52 week high of $195.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

