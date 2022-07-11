LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $10.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09. LegalZoom.com has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $154.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.66 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,446.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,794,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth approximately $431,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

