Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Receives $18.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

LIND has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $8.27 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $19.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $421.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.23.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $67.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 20,837 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $334,017.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,008,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,174,029.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 50,677 shares of company stock worth $825,886 in the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,503,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,745,000 after buying an additional 75,870 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

